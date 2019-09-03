Eva Longoria has denied rumors that she didn’t get along with colleagues on the series “Desperate Housewives”
44-year-old Eva Longoria graced the cover of the new issue of Stellar. In an interview with the publication, the actress said, what keeps her marriage with Jose Baston, denied the rumors that they were feuding on the set of “Desperate Housewives,” and explained why that kind of speculation appeared.
We had a strong nursing relationship. Here’s the thing: during the filming of “Desperate Housewives” social networking was not. Today is Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have their own media platforms, which may help to demonstrate their friendship. We didn’t have your profiles and channels to deny rumours, so people had no idea how close we were,
— said eve.
“Desperate Housewives” was published in 2004 and held in the air for eight seasons. Longoria first of all the cast got the role and played a character named Gabriel Solis. It was accompanied by felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (bree van de Kamp) and Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer).
Eva also said that is the basis of her happy relations with her husband:
Mutual respect. We support each other in our dreams and aspirations. When I was younger, I had many goals and ambitions. Since then, I have achieved a lot and now can just enjoy the success, dreaming of something more with her husband.