Eva Longoria has posted a video with a workout
Eva Longoria loves sports, and inspire subscribers to an active lifestyle. A few hours ago the star showed off a new video out.
This time Longoria decided to focus on upper body, doing exercises with a rope. In the short video, the actress has managed to show that hard work in the gym will definitely give the result. At least on the figure of eve, they are affected just gorgeous.
For classes Longoria picked out an outfit, flattering every part of the body: chiseled legs, a firm butt, a strong back and abs of steel. Cheerful hue leggings, white top with sash at the back, the massive white sneakers… Such a stylish outfit besides the added motivation to train. “Just do it!” – posted by Eva briefly but succinctly.
“You inspire me!” “You look amazing!”, “Bravo, Eva, Amazing work”, “the Most beautiful and strong girl…”, “I love you, eve,” write the fans who love motivational posts popular actress.
By the way, similar posts Eva had already shown their favorite exercises and, apparently, exercises for arms and back her favorite. So, today’s workout – with the cable – focused on work these muscles. It also involved the buttocks. Last time she did something like that using dumbbells. And before that, eve raised an impressive looking rod. Well, the chiseled arms, the best decoration of the modern woman.