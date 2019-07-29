Eva Longoria in a bright dress at a social event in Malibu
Eva Longoria on his return from holiday that she and her family spent in Spain and Italy, started to work.
Celebrity is now occupied by promotorom movie “Dora and the Lost city” and has already visited several events, showing vivid images in public.
Also recently, the actress was captured by photographers at the 21st annual awards ceremony of the Design Care HollyRod Foundation, held in Malibu.
For this social release eve chose green MIDI length dress, interestingly decorated on one side, from the Pamella Roland brand, which combined with sandals metallic shade, a bright manicure and pedicure. On the face of Longoria traditionally been a very intense makeup, and jewelry — only stud earrings with diamonds and engagement ring.
The actress looks amazing. Apparently, the rest went to her only benefit. And they say that holidays with a child is not a vacation, for eve does not say.