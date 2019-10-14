Eva Longoria in a daring dress at a charity event
Eva Longoria found in your schedule time to attend a charity evening amfAR Gala last night in Los Angeles.
44-year-old actress took to the purple carpet in a juicy yellow dress with a deep scoop neckline, cutouts at the waist, a low cut and not very long train.
Dress Eva combined with coffee pointed toe sandals heels, two massive gold bracelets, and simple earrings-studs in the ears.
Longoria hair gathered in a bun, and her face was, as always, very intense eye makeup and nodoby on the lip gloss, applied in several layers.