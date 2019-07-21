Eva Longoria overdid Macapa
44-year-old actress Eva Longoria returned from a holiday spent with family in Spain and Italy home.
And immediately called for a social event – evening Premios Juventud at Bank United center in Miami. On the eve of the event, Eva decided to make myself some beauty treatments and demonstrated in Instagram as her in this matter helped one-year-old son Santiago.
“Santi knows what to do with my mask,” writes Longoria in the caption to the picture, which depicted together with his son.
In the evening at a social event, the actress appeared in a shiny black pantsuit, which is wearing sandals with high heels and made himself very rich makeup. There is a feeling that Eva is somehow complex, otherwise why does the face of such a generous layer of makeup, and even in the summer.
Beach photos celebrity looks better and even younger.