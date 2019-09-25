Eva Longoria said figure, the actual outfit
Eva Longoria took a trip to Paris a young son Santiago, and together they got into the lens of street photographers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Harpers Bazaar.
Eva looked elegant in French beige from head to toe. The actress chose one of the most trending styles of the dresses in this season: knitted Maxi ribbed, minimalistic and feminine at the same time.
Longoria added his high boots of a similar shade of soft suede with a free shaft, which are perfect complements this casual look for fall.