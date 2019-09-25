Eva Longoria said figure, the actual outfit

Eva Longoria took a trip to Paris a young son Santiago, and together they got into the lens of street photographers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Harpers Bazaar.

Ева Лонгория подчеркнула фигуру актуальным нарядом

PARIS, FRANCE — SEPTEMBER 25: Actress Eva Longoria Baston and her son Santiago Baston are seen strolling on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Eva looked elegant in French beige from head to toe. The actress chose one of the most trending styles of the dresses in this season: knitted Maxi ribbed, minimalistic and feminine at the same time.

Longoria added his high boots of a similar shade of soft suede with a free shaft, which are perfect complements this casual look for fall.

