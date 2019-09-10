Eva Longoria said nice curves tight dress
The actress received a new award.
Eva Longoria, a famous actress, producer, and activist and feminist – has received another award for its activity. The star became the owner of 2019 Beacon award Honoree from the platform ADCOLOR. 13th awards ceremony, which aims to celebrate individuals and companies “who are doing everything possible to contribute to the creative and technical industry”, was held in new York on 8 September.
“Thank you ADCOLOR for awarding me with the prize. I have the honour and happiness to be in the presence of such amazing people!”, – posted by Eva on your page in Instagram, adding a few colourful pictures from the event.
For the occasion the actress this time chose a black MIDI dress from Greta Constantine. Length mid-calf, with sleeves and high neck, it made the way Longoria is quite strict, but with a fitted silhouette, seductive and feminine. The outfit emphasized chiseled figure of eve: her slender waist, slender legs and tight stomach. Complemented his shoes with straps from the brand’s longtime girlfriend, Longoria and Victoria Beckham. Minimalist jewelry, slicked-down in tail hair and makeup in colours dudovich was the way eve wanted to emphasize embodied all her determination and strength of character.
Fans appreciated the image of eve, calling it “incredible”, “Queen”, “sexy” and “charming”.