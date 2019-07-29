Eva Longoria showed a new stylish outfit
Eva Longoria, which is markedly postrhinal and prettier, he tries to emphasize it. The actress has increasingly captivated the world with stylish outfits that demonstrate her flawless figure and bright appearance. Moreover, trying each time to pick up a new shade, style and length.
Why are only the last week for the premiere of “Dora and the Lost city” and other social events she tried on several outfits: 2 jumpsuit in emerald, white luxurious dress, and a stylish black pantsuit.
A few hours ago, the sultry actress decided to show how to face her cheerful yellow. Pant suit Sunny shade she’s wearing, however, not today. Photo as outlined herself eve, long ago. In this outfit, the actress attended the premiere of the American drama television series “Grand hotel”, which was held in new York in June. However, its relevance it has not lost.
Classic narrow trousers and a boxy jacket with large patch pockets Longoria combines with a simple white top and brown sandals on high heels. Complete the look high ponytail and bright makeup. To post Eva added a funny caption: “Pockets full of sunshine”. Fans pictures highly appreciated, giving him a record number of “hearts” and comments.