Eva Longoria spoke about the continuation of filming of the series “Desperate Housewives”
Us actress and Director Eva Longoria, marked by many viewers for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the TV series “Desperate Housewives”, in a recent interview said that he would not mind to work again in this picture. According to the artist, she really misses the heroine, but sees no point in shooting the continuation of the series.
Eva Longoria became famous for her role in “Desperate Housewives”, after which began to appear on magazine covers and in commercials. Just over a year ago the actress gave birth to her son Santiago, who had not parted even during the filming. Longoria recently starred in the movie “Dora and the Lost city”, and the baby was near the mother. The entertainer noticed that her husband, a Mexican businessman Jose Antonio Baston, is not employed and does not believe that the wife should stay home and take care of the child, allowing them to engage in career development.
In conversation with journalists of “7 days” Eva Longoria said that she would like to be back on the set of “Desperate Housewives”, but understand that for a few seasons, they fully revealed the character of the heroine, but because the extension is almost impossible. However, if in any way the show decides to return to the screens, then Longoria will agree on the role as “stick” with his character and really misses the days of filming.