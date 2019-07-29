Eva Longoria struck a fashionable way

Beautiful Eva Longoria continues to impress with his incredible appearance and, in particular, perfect figure, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Cosmopolitan.

Ева Лонгория поразила модным образом

The beauty appeared at the premiere of “Dora and the Lost city” in yellow bustier dress — we as netizens can not help but note that in it, the actress looked slimmer than ever!

Elegant sandals with pointed toe, sleek decoration and perfect beauty complement formal bow star.

