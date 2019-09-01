Eva Longoria told, what keeps her marriage with Jose Baston
The secret of strong family ties was surprisingly simple.
Before the wedding with Mexican businessman Jose Baston Eva Longoria has been married twice. 2 years were you married with the actor of the TV series Tyler Christopher, four with basketball player Tony Parker. About why the relationship ended, Eva prefers not to extend. But with pleasure talks about the present, which gave her not only the joy of motherhood, but also a sense of confidence.
The secret to our relationship is simple — it is mutual respect. We support each other in our goals and dreams. This is the most important. When I was younger I had many ambitions and goals I wanted to achieve. Now I have all these. I can just sit back, enjoy the success and the dream of something bigger together with her husband, said eve.
Recall that Eva Longoria and Jose Baston met in December of 2015 and in may 2016 became husband and wife. The wedding ceremony took place yesterday in the town of Valle de Bravo in Mexico, in the presence of 200 guests, including Victoria and David Beckham, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz and many others. In June last year the couple was born in Santiago.