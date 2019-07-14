Eva Longoria took a year-old son Santiago secular party
To combine a career and motherhood, she began, barely stepping on the path of parenthood. When her son Santiago was only a few weeks, she took him to the set, and the year of his life he had visited with the mother on four continents. Fly with your family to relax in the Spanish Marbella, Eva decided to combine business with pleasure and took part in the show Marbella Fashion Show as part of the Global Gift Philanthropic Weekend, the partner of which became her Foundation. Longoria took to the podium during one of the shows, as the son Santiago has supported her in the hall. Photos from the event eve shared in Instagram.
Recently eve with his son posed for the cover of Parents magazine, which became the second “mediacareer” baby Santiago. The first time he graced the edition immediately after birth, starring American HOLA!.
I usually abandon projects if they understand that they can’t devote all of myself. Now I became more selective. Since I had a child, the stakes are higher. In addition, now I have to be sure that what you are doing will help to change the world and make it a safer place for my son and for other children
— eve shared in an interview his principles of motherhood.
Parents Longoria and her husband Jose Baston began a year ago. Santiago, Enrique was born 19 June 2018.