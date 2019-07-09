Eva Longoria with her husband and year-old son resting in Spain
Go to the deserved vacation and decided the 44-year-old Eva Longoria — actress together with her husband Jose Antonio Baston, and son, Santiago, who recently turned one, flew in hot and Sunny Spain.
Bubbles, Barcelona and baby
— signed a series of pictures Longoria.
I must say that Santiago is quite a seasoned traveler. Almost from birth, the star’s mother began taking him to work trips. So this time she did not leave him in the care of nannies and decided to continue to acquaint baby with the world.
Beach holiday couple, judging by the stories of eve, I prefer active — they do a lot of walking and visiting local attractions. So, a couple have already visited Barcelona’s famous Church, the Sagrada Familia, or Sagrado-Name.
Well, in the evenings, Eva and Jose Antonio, apparently, go to get acquainted with the local cuisine — light summer dress star change into more festive attire and goes on a date with my husband. The baby, in recognition of the eve, they with the spouse does not deliver much — he is very calm and not capricious child. In General, with such a companion no matter where!