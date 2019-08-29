Eva Longoria’s first appearance as a Director
Eva Longoria will shoot a film about the Creator of the spicy taste of corn crunchy Cheetos Richard Montañez. The production of paintings will Studio Fox Searchlight, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Multikino.
The film will tell the story of the life of Montanes, a son of immigrants from Mexico who grew up working in vineyards in California with his family.
He then got a job as a janitor at Frito-Lay, where he invited the Director-General idea of the famous sharp taste “Flamin’ Hot”, inspired by his native Mexican cuisine. It happened in 1976.
Richard Montañez risen to positions of Executive Vice President of PepsiCo North America.