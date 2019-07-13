Eva Meleshchuk brought Ukraine fourth “gold” of the Universiade
Eva Meleshchuk
On the penultimate day of the XXX summer Universiade in the Italian Naples moneybox of the national team of Ukraine added a fourth gold award.
The winner of the competition at the rhythmic gymnastics world Universiade became a student at the National University of physical education and sport of Ukraine Eva Meleshchuk, UKRINFORM reported.
Meleshchuk won gold in exercises with clubs and has won two “bronze” – in the exercises with Hoop and ribbon.
The national team of Ukraine won the silver medal in exercises with 5 balls, 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs, as well as in the group all-around.
The first gold for Ukraine at the Universiade won in the long jump Marina beh-Romanchuk. Another gold medal in the asset athletes Irina klimets and Olga Korsun.
As of July 13, Ukraine occupies the thirteenth place in the medal standings of the Universiade. The team of Ukraine in Naples for today 4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Only until July 14 on University Games-2019 250 will compete for sets of medals in 18 sports.