Eva Mendes has never blackmailed the daughters of Santa Claus

| November 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

In a candid interview with People, the actress talked about her family holiday traditions and how she passes it on to her children.

Ева Мендес никогда не шантажировала дочерей Санта-Клаусом

Eva Mendes has shared fond memories of Christmas when she was little.

Christmas morning — definitely a special morning. For me it is a very exciting event. It’s a real pleasure of life. When I was little, my mother, while we slept, it was noisy in the room like I’m Santa. It was very nice. Now I, being a mother, give Christmas great importance. Also wrap and hide the gifts. I have adopted her family’s tradition and pass them on to their daughters,

— said the actress.

Since 2011, Eva is in a relationship with actor Ryan Gosling. The couple has two daughters: three-year and five-year Amada Lee Esmeralda.

And have you ever threatened to call Santa to force girls and Ryan to behave?

— eve asked during the interview.

No, no! I’m not going to use Santa that way!

— with a laugh replied Mendez.

Before Christmas eve is releasing a new clothing collection New York & Company.

The children grew up, and now I have a little time to do their business. I back my ambitions, often calling me with work offers. All this happens by itself, and it’s so exciting

— shared the star.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr