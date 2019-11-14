Eva Mendes has never blackmailed the daughters of Santa Claus
In a candid interview with People, the actress talked about her family holiday traditions and how she passes it on to her children.
Eva Mendes has shared fond memories of Christmas when she was little.
Christmas morning — definitely a special morning. For me it is a very exciting event. It’s a real pleasure of life. When I was little, my mother, while we slept, it was noisy in the room like I’m Santa. It was very nice. Now I, being a mother, give Christmas great importance. Also wrap and hide the gifts. I have adopted her family’s tradition and pass them on to their daughters,
— said the actress.
Since 2011, Eva is in a relationship with actor Ryan Gosling. The couple has two daughters: three-year and five-year Amada Lee Esmeralda.
And have you ever threatened to call Santa to force girls and Ryan to behave?
— eve asked during the interview.
No, no! I’m not going to use Santa that way!
— with a laugh replied Mendez.
Before Christmas eve is releasing a new clothing collection New York & Company.
The children grew up, and now I have a little time to do their business. I back my ambitions, often calling me with work offers. All this happens by itself, and it’s so exciting
— shared the star.