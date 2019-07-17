Eva Mendes has posted a selfie
45-year-old Eva Mendes is one of those stars who know how to laugh at themselves. Yesterday, the actress has published in the microblog a funny picture in which she poses with a translucent mask for lips and smeared concealer under the eyes.
I woke up like this,
— signed post star, alluding to the fact that a selfie taken right after waking up.
In less than a day publish have 50 thousand likes and hundreds of comments. The estimated and girlfriend eve, Kate Hudson.
Mendes can not be called a lover of multi-layered makeup and it’s natural. Celebrity admits that her skin is so clear and radiant due to proper nutrition and fitness. Eva trains with Ramona Braganza the three times a week, alternating weight training and cardio.
All because exercise can actually clear your pores. During physical activity, the pores open and the bacteria and sebum come out. Sport also reduces stress and lowers cortisol levels (hormone secreted when you feel tired or fatigue). There is a rule — the more you sweat, the cleaner your skin,
— sure the doctor of medical Sciences Elizabeth Hale.
The actress has another beauty secret: in 2018, Eva told Glamour that she loves laser treatments.
They make skin smooth and eliminate pigmentation. I also make your own scrub by adding sea salt to plain yogurt. It really works!
— said Mendez.