Eva Mendes in a mini dress on a date in Los Angeles
45-year-old Eva Mendes and 38-year-old Ryan Gosling together for eight years and are still one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. Actors have two daughters, four-year and three-year Esmeralda Amadou, giving kids plenty of time, as evidenced by footage of the paparazzi. However, recently the star parents were in the frame without children, leaving them home with a babysitter.
Ryan and eve had arranged a romantic evening, dinner in the Asian restaurant in Los Angeles. About eight o’clock they sat down at the table and left the school two hours later. Mendes and Gosling went outside, holding hands, and slowly headed to the Parking lot.
Their evening wardrobe had a common denominator: both chose warm brown shades in clothes. Eva wore a black mini dress with floral ornaments, and the Ryan pants and a striped shirt.
Now fashion are interested in the actress more than the movie. Mendez gave up acting four years ago, decided to concentrate on children and family life. At this time she found herself in fashion projects. But Gosling’s acting career is looking up. Winner of the “Golden globe” produces the film or show.