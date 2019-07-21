Eva Mendes on a walk with eldest daughter in Los Angeles

| July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The last day of the 45-year-old Eva Mendes has dedicated her eldest daughter, four year old Esmeralda. Along with it she was caught in the lenses of the paparazzi during a walk in Los Angeles. Eva and her daughter clearly was in good spirits: they walked hand and laughed.

Ева Мендес на прогулке со старшей дочерью в Лос-Анджелесе

While walking eve and Esmeralda went to the supermarket, where he returned with a small paper bag. For a walk, they chose a pair of images: the starry mother was easy t-shirt dress white and black with a belt at the waist and black sabots, and a girl with a white sundress and ballet flats.

The younger daughter, three-year Amadi, and father, 38-year-old Ryan Gosling, with Eva and Esmeralda was observed.

Recently, the family of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling became even more worries. The actress told that in the spring she and boyfriend adopted a dog named Lucho, and also urged all his fans to help homeless animals.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.