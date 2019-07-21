Eva Mendes on a walk with eldest daughter in Los Angeles
The last day of the 45-year-old Eva Mendes has dedicated her eldest daughter, four year old Esmeralda. Along with it she was caught in the lenses of the paparazzi during a walk in Los Angeles. Eva and her daughter clearly was in good spirits: they walked hand and laughed.
While walking eve and Esmeralda went to the supermarket, where he returned with a small paper bag. For a walk, they chose a pair of images: the starry mother was easy t-shirt dress white and black with a belt at the waist and black sabots, and a girl with a white sundress and ballet flats.
The younger daughter, three-year Amadi, and father, 38-year-old Ryan Gosling, with Eva and Esmeralda was observed.
Recently, the family of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling became even more worries. The actress told that in the spring she and boyfriend adopted a dog named Lucho, and also urged all his fans to help homeless animals.