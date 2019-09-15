Eva Mendes spoke about the education of daughters and the relationship with Ryan Gosling
Despite the constant rumors in the press about discord 45-year-old Eva Mendes and 38-year-old Ryan Gosling, is actually in their family, everything is smooth, this proves a fresh interview of the actress, which she gave in the program Access Daily.
In conversation with the top show Mario Lopez and Keith Hoover Mendez spoke about how she and boyfriend are raising their daughters, four-year and three-year Esmeralda Amado. So, eve admitted that sometimes care about girls so exhausting them physically and emotionally that in the evenings, they literally tumbled to the ground.
It’s beautiful and fun, but just crazy! Raising children is certainly difficult. Every time we put the girls to bed and then watch Ryan at each other and think, “Yeah, we did it, did it! Remained relatively unscathed…”
told about everyday life of Eva Mendes.
Mendes also admitted that incredibly happy to continue to be home with her girls and watch as they Mature and learn new things. Leading to the question whether Esmeralda Amada and involved acting, Eva said that now have babies a few other interests:
Right now they have plenty of crazy ideas. They like to do crafts and to draw. What we have! It is very difficult to say in what they play and what you are passionate about because our entire house has become a solid gaming environment.
In an interview with reporters Eva also said that the education of girls, help them as her parents and Ryan’s parents:
Ryan’s parents live in Canada, but often come to us for a long time and visit, we are very happy.
Hosts of the show also asked Mendez if she plans a future return to cinema and to work with Gosling on the work. Eva said she is ready “to audition for him any day” and called the beloved a real “creative genius”.