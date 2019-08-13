Eva Mendes walked barefoot in Los Angeles
Recently 45-year-old Eva Mendes was once again spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles. At this time, the actress went for a walk without the 38-year-old lover Ryan Gosling and two daughters, four-year and three-year Esmeralda Amada, with whom she spends most of her free time.
Mendez was in the lenses of reporters alone near them with the Gosling family home. Walking star came out in romantic blue wrap dress large white dots, no makeup and a sloppy bun on my head.
It is noteworthy that the street Mendez went barefoot and, judging by the pictures, felt quite comfortable. On a walk Eva went light — from the personal belongings she was carrying only a smartphone.
Recall that most journalists meet Mendes on walks in the company of daughters, for which she temporarily left the profession. Eva admits that is literally obsessed with girls and not even think to leave them with a babysitter because they’re too small. Mendez responsible approach to the education of Esmeralda and Amadi: she drives a little for developmental activities and teaches them their native Spanish language.
I Kubinka, and Ryan with his childhood trying to teach the girls Spanish. It was much harder than I thought! I tell them something in Spanish, and they understand it and repeat. Of course, that’s very nice, but technically it’s not really Spanish, but a mixture of Spanish and English
— said Mendes in an interview.
In an interview with reporters Eva also admitted that really wanted to have children soon after met Ryan on the way. The actress claims that Gosling made a lot of changes in her life — only in relationship with him motherhood has gained a meaning for her.