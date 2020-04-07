Evacuation from Russia of U.S. citizens and holders of green cards: how to get on a special flight
Representation of the USA in Russia continues to work on the passenger lists for special Charter flights for U.S. citizens and — if there is a place for lawful permanent residents (holders of green cards), stated on the website of the U.S. Embassy in Russia.
It is expected that the flight with the Americans and legal immigrants will be operated from Moscow Sheremetyevo airport on Thursday, 9 April 2020, starting with 5:45 in the morning. Passengers can take two pieces of checked baggage with a maximum weight of 23 kg each. Flight details can still be changed.
Please note: if you are not a U.S. citizen, and are, for example, the holder of a green card or a non-citizen in another category, you MUST fill out this form or contact MoscowCharter@state.gov to 08:00 on Wednesday, 8 April. This is a very short period of time. If you fail to contact, you will NOT get the right to place on these flights, notes on the website of the Embassy. The immigration rules of the United Kingdom require that your trip has been registered in advance for legal transit through Heathrow airport without visa.
Persons who have already contacted the Representation of the USA in Russia about the interest in these flights was to receive an email with additional instructions, including a request to send to the U.S. Embassy to undergo the required procedures for registration of tickets. If you register before April 6, but did not receive this email, please contact MoscowCharter@state.gov. Pay special attention to these instructions since failure to do so may result in delays or inability to fly.
The flights will include flights Moscow-London from Heathrow airport and later connecting flight in one of five U.S. cities served by British Airways Chicago O’hare (ORD), new York (JFK), Washington DULLES (IAD), Boston (BOS) and Los Angeles (LAX).
Note: Seattle is no longer affordable destination, and other destinations can be deleted by the airline on demand. The traveler is obliged to organize his or her own onward journey after arrival in the United States.
As the passengers of this flight will transit through the airport in London, they will obey border rules in the UK. They are also subject to Presidential proclamation 9996, which forbids entry to the United States to foreign nationals who are not holders of a green card or immediate family members of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who were in the United Kingdom within 14 days prior to their entry into the United States.
Accordingly, foreign nationals who are not lawful permanent residents, or immediate relatives of US citizens or holders of green cards will not be able to fly this flight.
U.S. law requires that assistance at the check-out to private U.S. citizens or citizens of third countries was provided on a reimbursable basis, so evacuees must reimburse the cost of their transportation. Passengers will have to sign a promissory note to guarantee the payment to the U.S. government before the Embassy will confirm their place on the flight.
On these flights it is forbidden to carry Pets.
The priorities for passengers are placed in this order:
- U.S. citizens who are at greater risk of disease COVID-19 with immediate family members. In accordance with current CDC recommendations, priority will be given to elderly people (65 years and older) and people of any age with significant underlying diseases that increase the risk of severe disease when exposed COVID-19.
- Minor U.S. citizens (under 18 years) and their parents are U.S. citizens or legal guardians or ONE foreign parent, legal guardian or chaperone.
- Adult U.S. citizens in need of medical care that do not fall into a higher priority group.
- All other citizens of the United States, usually in the order queue.
- All legal permanent residents (who are not entitled to a higher priority) typically in the order queue.
- Other foreign family members of U.S. citizens.
- Acceptable non-us citizens who are seriously ill or injured or whose lives are in danger (but they are not entitled to a higher priority).
- Other suitable persons.
All travelers must have a valid travel document for entry into the United States.
If you haven’t already expressed interest in the flights, follow the link and fill in the information for each participant in your trip.
More information can be found on the web site. Make sure that you are registered in the Smart Traveler Program (STEP). The Embassy will regularly send the alert to Health and Travel and emails when I get further information on Charter flights. In the case of an emergency you can contact the Embassy through a special contact list.
Additional recommendations:
- The website of the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC).
- The latest recommendations of the CDC.
- Crisis page COVID-19 travel.state.gov.
- Consult with their airlines, cruise lines or tour operators regarding updated information about your travel plans and/or limitations.
- The web page of the Embassy of COVID-19 in Russia.
- The web page of the Department of homeland security about the recent travel restrictions in the United States.
Where to go for help:
The U.S. Embassy, Moscow, Russia
Bolshoy devyatinskiy pereulok No. 8
- +7 495 728-5000
- moscowacs@state.gov
- https://ru.usembassy.gov/
The U.S. Consulate General in Yekaterinburg
Gogolya, 15
- +7 (343) 379-3001
- After hours — +7 (917) 569-3549
- ConsulYekat@state.gov
- https://ru.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/yekaterinburg/
Consular Agency of United States in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
Lada hotel, room 210
Komsomolskaya str., 154
- + 7-4242-42-49-17 (Monday and Thursday, 0900-1300)
- After hours — + 62 7-914-704-07
- Sakh.agency@confidesk.com
Consular service of the United States
- 888-407-4747
- 202-501-4444
Page about Russia on the website of Consular service of the United States
Previously, “Aeroflot” has informed the American diplomats that on Friday, April 3, were unable to fly from Moscow to new York, they automatically reissued new tickets in the ticket price which was over in a few hours once email is received at 13:00 Moscow time, writes “Novaya Gazeta”.
As told on Twitter, the press attache of the U.S. Embassy Rebecca Ross, “yet last night and this morning, the Russian government and Aeroflot assured that there is no flight today”. After that, they announced that the flight from Sheremetyevo, which was to be held at 14:15 Moscow time, was moved to 18:00.
“We understand your dissatisfaction with the abrupt schedule changes and report them. We’re doing everything we can to collect the available information and will continue to help those living in Russia to the Americans,” wrote Ross.
The plane to new York April 3, stopped just before the departure; at the airport John F. Kennedy a few hundred Russian citizens were also waiting for him to return home. Russia that day finally decided to close the international flights and suspend flights for removal of citizens to their homeland. Abroad then remained, according to various estimates, from 25 to 30 thousand Russians.
On the evening of 6 April, the flights resumed, Russia already flew the first aircraft from Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh. April 7, Russia is expected to four flights from the Thai capital of Bangkok, and one flight from Tokyo, Seoul and Algiers. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Washington said that the number of applications from those wishing to return home from the United States is not enough for sending even one aircraft. The foreign Ministry has offered to place remaining in the United States in families of compatriots.
bookmark