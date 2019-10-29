Evan Peters has officially confirmed the affair with Halsey
In early October there were rumors that the singer Halsey and star of “American horror story” Evan Peters romantically involved. And on the days the couple confirmed these assumptions.
Evan Halsey and give their fans a reason for joy. First celebrities seen during a visit to Playland, and after a month they first came out together. Peters and Halsey called for the celebration of the 100th episode of “American horror story”. The event was held in Los Angeles.
Couple getting into the spirit of Halloween for the first time working together Halsey and Evan turned into spouses American Duo Sonny and cher. The singer was dress in rainbow polka dots, and actor in a white suit and shirt, echoing the print in the dress of his companion. The image of Peters the perfect addition to a mustache and a wig.
However, a series of reincarnations of the lovers began a day before their first time working together. Halsey in his Instagram posted a photo from the party on Halloween. She also was the confirmation of rumors about the relationship with the actor. The picture shows Evan the way juggalo (the so-called fans of the band Insane Clown Posse) hugs waist Halsey, who for one night became Marilyn Manson.
We will remind that this spring, Peters broke off the engagement with his former lover Emma Roberts. And Halsey also went through a breakup — this year she broke up with British rocker Yungblood.