Even hair: Loboda has delighted the fans of hot dancing (video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently surprised everyone by dancing on the table during the party, showed how dancing alone.
Video dance Loboda has published in his Instagram.
“When you’re not here, I also dance”, signed it dance is the message.
View this post in Instagram
when you’re not here, I also dance …
The singer dances to the song “Toukasse” Shanguy in a very short dress, showing off long legs. “Do you dance, even a hair,” admired by fans.
“I love to watch your movements”, “Hot dancing”, “Perfect“, write the commentators.
However, some criticized the singer: “Again, the paillettes and the pants, well, Light!”
Earlier, the singer revealed how singing and dancing to her older daughter at home.
By the way, recently, the media was declassified, where live in Russia Svetlana Loboda and Ani Lorak. The singer bought the house in the exclusive towns
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter