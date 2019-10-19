Even if I had the opportunity to go to Russia, I wouldn’t do that, Alexei…
Five years ago, Alex Sukhanov left Russia. Despite the fact that was an influential journalist who led the news program on one of the Russian channels, worked in radio, had an apartment in Moscow, a car and excellent prospects. What happened in Eastern Ukraine, have turned the consciousness. Alex broke all ties with Russia and moved to Ukraine, taking with him only a collection of paintings. By the time he was already known as the leading social talk show “Talking Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine”. Seven years after the first broadcast of this program, Alex admitted that the project was the main business of his life.
Last year in the life of Alex Sukhanov there was also a theatre. He played in the play “Dragon” Schwartz, debuting on stage in a pair of Vladimir Goryansky, starred in the film directed by Valery Shalygo “Echo” and is preparing for the premiere of a new play.
“Agreed to play one of the roles without even reading the script”
Of course, I do not consider myself a professional actor, — admitted Alexey. — I’m just a fan. Although played in a feature film, two theatrical productions and are now starting to work on the third. It will be the play “shreds the milkman” on the play of the talented Ukrainian playwright Maxim Kurochkin, based on the “Tevye the milkman” — a very profound thing.
— Who do you play?
Most Tevye, rather, Bit. This is incredibly cool, but I admit, now I’m afraid to say something because too serious role. Last me the wisdom and health to digest this material. I think this will be one of the most significant events in my life. You know, for me this image is quite collective. It seems to me that each of us is a little Tevye and I including. And even what is happening with Ukraine — the same Tevye, in one degree or another. I think this is the same role the dream of many actors. Tevye is not just a way and system of life, riddled with pain, disappointment and, of course, great love.
— “Tevye the milkman” — a cult piece for Ukrainian theater. Have you seen Bogdan Stupka in the role?
— Alas, no. But I hundreds of times watched the TV performance with his participation. The mortar is lump, actor at world level. It is clear that about any comparison and can be no question. And play Kurochkin is the motives of Sholom Aleichem, who moved into modern life. The book covers Chernobyl, and Afghanistan. By and large, it’s all about finding the roots. That has now become extremely important for Ukraine. It or go your own way, or lose what killed thousands of our soldiers. It is fundamentally important.
— How serious is your interest in theatre?
— For me the scene as an open window in the room. Of course, I love the talk show “Talking Ukraine” is a project of my entire life, a mission. Dive into the complicated lives of others, their stories take me liscannor energy drain. And when there was a cinema and theatre, it was a breath of fresh air. Otherwise, I would have gone crazy, because it is impossible to live all the time, only when faced with some difficulties, troubles, disappointments. Yes, we can help our heroes. But before that happens, you first need to accept their pain. In General, from time to time I need a break.
Along with famous actors, including Alexei Vertinsky, Alex Sukhanov has played in the musical Comedy “Springtime for Hitler”
It was the theatre?
— Of course. It all happened thanks to the famous Ukrainian actor Vladimir Goryansky, who is called now his theatrical godfather. One day he called me, said that work has begun on the legendary play Schwartz “Dragon”, and asked if I want to play one of the roles. I immediately agreed without even reading the script. It was not terrible, felt was of great interest. I don’t hide the fact that I have no drama training, but no one is confused.
It turned out, the most important thing on stage as in the work on the project, to be sincere and honest. My work in the “Dragon” saw Director Valery Shalyga and invited one of the roles in the picture under the working title “Echo”. Just a couple of weeks ago we finished filming, in 2020, the premiere of the picture. This is the story of several Jewish families during the Nazi occupation. I admit, I had to gather all his strength.
“Many Russians are more pleasant to get into someone else’s house than to clean up your”
— It is known that for recovery you fly in Jurmala.
— Yes, this is my place of power. After two and a half months of intensive filming a talk show and work in movies came to his home to become filled with fresh air. Here I was always good in any season and in any weather. Called Jurmala is a Paradise on earth. This is my dry cleaning, sanatorium, hospital, here I restored.
And how much time you need to re-renew the spirit?
— Actually, on the second day I catch myself thinking that I miss Kiev. But I noticed, if once a month does not arrive in Jurmala, feel the incredible fatigue — I need at least two days to recharge. In Jurmala not doing anything, just sleeping, walking, turning off the brain. Feel confident, because today the apartment in Jurmala — my only property.
— In Kiev you have not got housing?
— No, because still not resolved the issue of my citizenship. It turned out that I have a passport of the country where you can’t go back. Yes, and that Russia, from which I left in 2014, no longer. Feel this “autumn leaf”, which motilal on the pavement here and there. Although I really want to live in Kiev, because their future is with Ukraine.
“Talking Ukraine” is a project of my entire life, kind of mission,” says Alexey Sukhanov. Photo channel “Ukraine”
— Don’t you miss Russia?
— No. Childhood, which I spent in Ivanovo, and will remain so with me. Many of my loved ones’s not — grandparents, some friends. Actually, not the least bit bored. And even if I had the opportunity to go to Russia, I would not do it. Over time, more and more clearly aware that I have a completely different worldview than that which prevails in this country.
Now I understand that Imperial arrogance of Russia has always been. And this despite the fact that half the country still “goes in the hole” and not in a civilized toilet. But it is much nicer to get into someone else’s house than to put in order your. I this philosophy is not shared, I now had nothing in common with Russia. And I don’t want to serve the state, which reminds me of the Dragon from the play Schwartz.
“In Jurmala, I have all the walls covered with pictures from floor to ceiling”
What can change these people?
— To my 45 years, I realized that the problem is in the people, their worldview and the world around them. Mankind does not make conclusions from their mistakes, the history develops on a spiral. If the world has changed in relation to Russia, then, of course, it would entail change. It is naive to believe that the only one Putin is a “horror story”.
You know, fungus in the bathroom growing up until we told him this is resolved and until they start asthma. In this world everything is a system. It all starts with the little things, indifference and dirty priests that just needed to be washed. Don’t want to inflame myself, thinking that change is not in my power. Only desperately sorry for people who don’t understand what is happening around them.
— The world was never perfect.
— It’s true, so I find an outlet in art, theatre, cinema, painting, not to dwell on the negative.
— By the way, updated your collection of paintings?
— I now have such a period in life when he became interested in Ukrainian ceramics. Acquired several exhibits Liza Portnova, Alexander Miroshnichenko, Andrey Kirichenko — masters from whose works it is just breathtaking! Part of the collection is located in Jurmala, part in Kiev. In Jurmala I have all the walls covered with pictures from floor to ceiling. There’s no more room. But this is not the entire collection, the most valuable is stored in Belgium at the warehouse.
My dream is to someday exhibit their “treasures” in Ukraine. I have something to brag about the figure of Vladimir Mayakovsky, Viktor Palmov, Ernst Unknown, Sergei Paradjanov, Ivan Marchuk. A lot of Museum artists. But the show is too expensive. I admit, I can’t even remember whose work appeared in my collection first. Now, sometimes, looking at some pieces and think, “God, why did I bought this?!” Collectors also grow and change as our life.
We will remind, Alexey Sukhanov known in Ukraine and even as a culinary expert. He shared with the readers of “FACTS” recipes delicious and easy to prepare dishes: perfect hash, caviar of eggplant, fragrant and juicy plum cake, quince jam.
