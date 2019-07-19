Even in incognito mode: Google collects information about viewing porn

Major Silicon valley companies can collect data about users viewing pornography.

Researchers from Microsoft, Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pennsylvania analyzed 22 484 pornographic sites.

Даже в режиме инкогнито: Google собирает информацию о просмотре порно

In addition, companies have the ability to monitor users even in incognito mode.

Researchers found that 93% of pornographic sites that they checked, send the data in an average of seven third-party domains.

This happens with special trackers sewn into the website.

Google has trackers on 74% of pornographic websites. Oracle appeared on 24% of sites, and Facebook had the trackers for 10% of the tested sites.

The researchers noted that only 17% of the sites have encryption mechanisms that prevent easy hacking for data theft.

