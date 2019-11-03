Even masks are not needed: on Halloween, the network has collected funny photos of Kremlin propagandists
November 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Published on the Internet funny pictures Russian promoters and presenters.
Photo posted user Ivan Sergeyev in the group “Cargo 200 from Ukraine to Russia” in the social network Facebook.
“When the Halloween even mask is not necessary,” signed photos on the web.
The photo shows the most popular propagandists of the Kremlin: top left — the journalist Vladimir Solovyov, top right — the presenter Skobeeva, bottom left — speaker of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, at the bottom right is the leader of RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan.