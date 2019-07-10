Even one sunburn in childhood is threatened by skin cancer
Moreover, this insidious disease can develop even after 30 years after receiving the burn. This is another reason to be sure to use sunscreen among children.
Modern statistics show that the majority of people who received severe sunburns in childhood, is not subsequently faced with skin cancer. However, the presence of only one such burn in childhood increases the risk of subsequent development of malignant melanoma by 50%. Recall that malignant melanoma is the most aggressive kind of skin cancer that develops very quickly, often metastasizes and leads the patient to death.
Another study showed that women who received more than 5 severe sunburn in adolescence and, later, twice as often faced with malignant melanoma. Note that the number of cases of skin cancer in the developed world continues to grow rapidly. Scientists attribute this to the popularity of beach vacations, as more and more people from traditionally, the Northern countries go to beach resorts where just do not use sunscreen. People believe that they do not need, because they live in a country with harsh climate, but the sun once a year is not dangerous.
In General, dermatologists and oncologists are asking people to be aware of some important factors. There is evidence that skin damage from even moderate sun baths tend to accumulate over the years. Sunscreen should be used even in the winter, if the sky the sun shines brightly, and you clothes are not closed only the face and hands. Sunscreen have the ability to not only protect the skin from damage, but also slow down the aging process.