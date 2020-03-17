‘Even the doctors didn’t know what to expect’: an American described a personal experience of dealing with COVID-19
Amy Driscoll followed all the recommended rules: washed my hands, used hand sanitizer, did not touch the face. A resident of Hudson, Ohio, is still contracted 2019 coronavirus-nCoV. Her first reaction to the results of the test was: “are You kidding?”, writes USA Today.
Driscoll became the second confirmed case COVID-19 in the County of Summit, Ohio in the second week of March. She spoke about her experience in Facebook to encourage others to take seriously the disease.
“I was really sick, she said. — I really was a little scared because of how badly sick.”
Health officials of the district have not confirmed nor denied whether Driscoll’s second confirmed case, identifying this case only as a person over the age of 40 years.
Driscoll 48 years, and she provided the newspaper with full supporting documentation, including documentation of hospitalization. They say that she should remain in quarantine and must notify anyone treating her or caring about the fact that she is under observation because COVID-19.
As of noon on March 16, Ohio reported 50 confirmed cases COVID-19.
Driscoll, who is now at home in quarantine, says he starts to feel better, but still weak and has to deal with symptoms such as fatigue and headaches.
“As if my body survived the battle,” she said.
The mother of four children said she was at workplace to an insurance company when at about 3 p.m. March 11 started feeling woozy, as if. At the end of the day she went home and took my temperature, which was 99.2 per degree (37,2 C) — slightly above normal. She said she drank the medicine and fell asleep.
When she woke up at 3 in the morning, was coughing and felt pain in his chest.
“It was hard to breathe, and my chest ached, Driscoll said. — It was not like what I have ever experienced”.
She called his cousin, who works as a nurse, and then to the medical center of the University clinic of Fuji. In the hospital, according to her, she first told me to call the call centre of the Department of health of Ohio, but at 3am there was no answer. Her cousin called the medical center Ahadi and said that Driscoll is on the way.
Upon arrival, she immediately isolated. She was told that it is necessary to conduct a series of tests to rule out diseases such as influenza and pneumonia. If all the tests are negative, it will check for COVID-19.
By the evening of 13 March, the temperature reached about 102 degrees (38.8 per Celsius), the test COVID-19 was positive.
“I asked something like: “are You kidding?”, — says Driscoll. She said she had a lot of help, but she was the first patient with this disease. The woman asked a few questions about how can go through it next few days and weeks.
“They shrugged their shoulders and said, “We really don’t know.”
They also don’t know how she became infected. Her ex-husband recently traveled abroad to Germany, and their son talked to him, and then with her, but since nobody else is sick, it is unlikely that this contact was the cause.
She said she attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game on March 7 with other members of her family, shortly before the NBA suspended its season, and before the Governor of Ohio announced that it will close schools.
A week before she got sick, no one was sure how serious the threat of coronavirus.
“Looking back, we all said, “Oh, maybe we had to make a correct decision on this issue”, — said the woman.
The Department of health asked her to make a list of everyone with whom she interacted during the previous two weeks, and employees of the insurance company all work from home.
City school of Hudson, where he learns her son, sent email information to the parents of the students, noting that the health Department has already called all the families, with whom I had contact.
After two days in the hospital where she was treated with various medications, Driscoll finally starting to feel better, and she was allowed to go home.
Most days she spends on the couch, watching movies with his son and stands up to get a drink of water in the kitchen. When she returned to Facebook after this test, she saw a lot of comments from people who did not believe that disease was such a big problem.
Her school friend asked on the social network, does someone patients COVID-19.
“And I thought — that’s me,” Driscoll said.
Its publication, which was distributed thousands of times, encouraged people to take seriously to this disease.
“This can depend on the lives of people you love,” wrote the woman.
