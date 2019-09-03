Even the memory about this drink stimulates our brain
The study, researchers from the University of Toronto shows that the recollection of coffee or glance at the things that remind us of coffee that can awaken our brain. As a result, we become more attentive and focused.
“Coffee is one of the most popular drinks, and a lot is known about its physiological effects, however, almost no one has studied its psychological value. In other words, even a reminder of coffee can affect how we think,” says Sam Maglio, one of the authors of the study.
Scientists studied the effect called priming – like effects of subtle cues can affect our thoughts and behavior. The researchers wanted to know if there is any connection between coffee and an excitation signal associated with it. In four separate studies, they compared the signals associated with coffee. It turned out that the participants exposed to signals coffee believed that time is speeding up, and thought more specific categories in more precise terms.
However, this effect was observed for participants who were brought up in Western culture. Scientists believe that the link between coffee and the excitement is not as strong in cultures where tea is preferred because of fewer caffeine it has.