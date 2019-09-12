Even younger: Ani Lorak was intrigued by the photo with a new man
Popular singer Ani Lorak, warmed up recently, rumors about the affair with Sergey Lazarev, surprised fans, and appeared with a new man. The star was intrigued by a photo with a 30-year-old singer and songwriter from Chernivtsi Misha and Marvin, who now works in Russia, is working with Timothy and the ILO.
Ani Lorak has published a new photo in Instagram, which is posing in the Studio with Misha. Obviously, they recorded the duet song. Here are just fans of the singer is a little pleased. They do not just expect, but demand a duet with Sergey Lazarev, with whom Carolina is credited with not only creative relationship.
“WHEN IT WAS A DUET WITH LAZAREV?!”, “What’s a divorce of their own fans in over 10 years?”, “Well, Yes, it is better to write with all one hundred duets, than one with Lazarev”, “have Fallen to the duets with noramimi”, “On the dastardly Duo found a song, and to sing with Lazarev no”, “Yes, it is better to record a duet than the one with Lazarev”, — write in the network.
Recall now Ani Lorak is credited with relations with a young sound producer Egor Gleb, who works in the company of Timothy. The pair appeared together at the festival “New wave” in Sochi.
