Even younger: Sharon Osbourne showed the results of the fourth facelift
66-year-old Sharon Osbourne was a guest on the talk show The Talk, which spoke about her fourth plastic surgery on her face.
Sharon Osbourne is one of those celebrities who are a serious war with age. The wife of Ozzy Osbourne four times went under the surgeon’s knife to look younger. This is in addition to serious the forced removal of the breast due to the risk of cancer, tumors of the colon and resection of the stomach (due to which Sharon lost 57 pounds).
Latest circular lifting Osborne did five weeks ago.
The doctor pulled my neck and cheeks, which are very droopy. All this he recorded a special inner elastic band. Everything looks and feels more fit and fresh, ‘ said Sharon. She also admitted that still feels pain in the area of the chin, as still not healed.
But you shouldn’t complain, because they themselves did it. The beauty demands victims, — said Osborne.
The last time Sharon had a facelift in 2016, when he returned to the jury of the British talent competition X-Factor.