Evening of Russian music and the Orchid show: how to spend a weekend in new York city (March 13-15)
What: Exhibition T. Rex
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th St, New York, NY 10024
Details: This exhibition will introduce you to the development of the species Tyrannosaurus and tell the amazing story of the iconic dinosaur in the world. The exhibition will feature models of dinosaurs in life-size, as well as many different fossils. In addition, you will be able to take part in an exciting interactive and use multi-user virtual reality that takes you into the world of the tyrannosaurs.
Cost: $us 0-33
What: the Orchid Show
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458 Bronx
More info: every year the Botanical gardens of new York city invites visitors to the Orchid show. The exhibition will not only admire the beauty of thousands of blooming orchids, but also learn a lot of new and interesting things about this plant — the peculiarities of his life, about how the researchers of the XIX century was hunting for a rare Orchid flowers, often risking their lives, and also about how he formed a rich collection of orchids Botanical garden.
The exhibition is open daily from 23 February to 28 April (the Botanical garden is closed on Mondays).
Cost: $0-23
What: Asia Week in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: the Event takes place at several locations, the list of participating institutions and the cost of tickets — click here.
Read more: From 12 to 19 March, new York is in the power of art and culture of Asia. Several museums, galleries, auction houses and cultural centers provide exhibits for this event. Guests will see art projects, unique fine art pieces from the private collections of the famous art dealers, and will be able to enjoy the many tours, lectures, film screenings and auctions.
Cost: From $0
What: Evening of memory of Ivan Bunin
When: Friday, March 13, from 19:00
Where: HB Studio HB Playwrights Theatre 124 Bank Street New York, New York 10014
Read more: In honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of famous Russian writer Ivan Bunin theater Theater Dialogue organizes literary readings of poems of the poet. Guests will hear the famous works of Bunin performed by actors of theatre and other Russian writers.
Cost: From $0
What: a free party on the rooftop.
When: Friday, 13 March, 22:00
Where: The DL, 95 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
Read more: On Fridays on the roof of the DL host to a free party. Guests can meet interesting people, to admire the amazing views of the city and dance to great music.
Cost: Free
What: Free screening of the cartoon “wall-e”
When: Saturday, March 14, from 15:30
Where: Greenpoint YMCA, 99 Laflamme Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read more: Is the perfect event for leisure with the whole family.
The plot of the cartoon: 2100 years of the mega-Corporation Buy ‘n Large took control of the whole sphere of the economic service on Earth, eventually becoming the world government. Due to the large amount of non recyclable waste, the planet becomes completely uninhabitable. In an attempt to save humanity the Buy ‘n Large exercise it move into space on Board the largest in the history of mankind ships.
To clean the planet was abandoned thousands of robots, wall-E. However, seven hundred years later, in working condition there is only one wall-I. in the year 2805, the planet is still covered with debris, some of which the robots class wall-e already put in a huge tower.
Cost: Free
What: an Evening in memory of the Russian poetess
When: Saturday, March 14, from 14:00
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Kate Spring (1957-1992) lived a short but bright life. Wrote about 350 songs and poems, which were appreciated by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Okudzhava, I. Guberman, L. Oshanin, J. Moritz, B. Ezersky, and others. Tatiana Yankovskaya wrote about Kate Spring during his lifetime, and in 2003 published a collection of her poetry “Of music and words.”
In the evening’s program — the story of Tatiana Yankovskaya about this book, Katie Spring songs performed by Michael Novakov, recordings of most of Kate and her daughter Katie Rybakova. Writer Elena Litinsky to share my impressions about the book and poet Yuri Buncic will read the verses devoted to kata.
Cost: Free
What: Evening of Russian music “captive romance”
When: Saturday, 14 March, 15:00
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Evening “captive romance” will be held with the participation of musicologist, pianist and Professor of the Conservatory of Faina Chausovsky. Sounds old Russian romances composers Varlamov, Bulakhov, Gurileva, Listova, as well as classical works by Chopin and Rachmaninoff.
Lyudmila Krivoruchka is a graduate of the Institute of culture. Krupskaya, bibliographer, author and host of the tour “Pushkin’s Petersburg”. Lyudmila writes the lyrics and performs as a vocalist in many U.S. cities.
Cost: Free
What: a Lecture about the Ukrainian army
When: Saturday, March 14, from 17:00
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: the Scientific community of Taras Shevchenko invites everyone to a lecture of Dr. Yuriy Savchuk “Album Nicholas Bachynskogo about the uniform of the Ukrainian army and Navy in the era of the liberation struggle of 1917-1921 years: literary, heraldic, and historical aspects”.
Cost: Free
What: Screening of Georgian film “Comet”
When: Sunday, March 15, 19:45
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
Read more: the Harriman Institute in new York invites you to the screening of the Georgian film “Comet”.
The plot: after more than three decades after the departure of Irina returned to the outskirts of Tbilisi, in the summer house of his youth, but also to the person who took too long in her memory. Irina and Nan were once inseparable, they are not only friends, they were something more for each other. Now Nan is married and has two children, including a grown daughter named Irina. After returning to the place where they spent their teen years, the air is full of unspoken and unshared thoughts and feelings.
Cost: Free
