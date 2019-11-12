Every day, sobbed: Nadya Dorofeeva admitted as beat disease (video)
Popular singer Nadia Dorofeeva, the soloist of group “Time and Glass”, has recently released a provocative video for “LOH”, gave a Frank interview in which he revealed his secrets. Glory Demina she took in a country house, where together with her husband Vladimir Dantes live for a few months. The singer admitted that he had not previously represented a suburban resident. The move was inspired by Dmitry Montik, the house at which they met the New year.
Now Nadia is proud and happy that fate turned out this way. But in the beginning, Nadia has experienced a lot of difficulties. Starting from the failure of the group to personal. Their relationship with Positive was difficult, colleagues endlessly arguing and annoying each other.
“Eight years ago, we were used to each other, had conflicts with the Positive. Now we love each other. Irina and I (Gorovoy) and Potap sometimes we just meet separately, share secrets and spend hours talking about life,” — said Dorofeyev in the “Glory” for Lux FM.
Despite the rumors, Nadia assured that they have a Positive never had a romantic relationship. Nadia remembered that at the first meeting they liked each other, but the novel was impossible for several reasons.
“First, when we started the project we thought only about career. Secondly, I have and had at that time was relationship. Third, we are totally different. Now that we have learned to accept each other and put up with some things”, — said Nadia.
Also, the singer has unveiled their strategic options: the growth of 169 cm, she weighs 51 kg. the Singer is happy that she managed to recover. Says, previously complexed because of its thinness. Now Nadia adhere to a healthy diet, but not dieting, sports and happy with the forms.
“Feel free to eat mashed potatoes with a cutlet. I love to eat. Wolf cooks so well”, — the singer admits.
However, to look good Nade not always been successful. For the first time the singer has told, what are the complications after the Flu.
“9 years ago I got the Flu, took a course of treatment, but not cutting probiotics. Start dysbiosis. The first manifestation was on the face, it was covered with pimples. I went to cosmetologists, treated with ointments and masks. But the situation only worsened. This period lasted seven months. I cried every day when I look at myself in the mirror. Arrived at the shoot, and my whole face was covered with pimples. When I covered it with a layer of Foundation, made it even worse”, — frankly said Dorofeev.
In this form it was first seen Vladimir Dantes. “Remember, I boarded the train, all in acne, not painted… Vova somehow in love with me. Maybe he sees bad, the first time I was surprised. But he promised — you got me started a relationship, everything goes.
When we arrived in Crimea, to my parents, my mom took me to the hospital in Simferopol, I passed all the tests, been treated for dysbiosis and all passed. However, Dylan still thinks it is to his credit”, — laughs the singer.
In an interview with Nadia once again denied rumors of pregnancy. The singer says that he and Vladimir are not yet ready for the appearance of children. But will not mind if that happens. Dorofeyev believes that kids can not interfere career. Nadia also admitted that in the future intends to develop as a solo singer, as well as to expand their clothing brand.
