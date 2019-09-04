Every Disney Movie Confirmed Through 2022 At The D23 Expo
Of course, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con with a release date of February 12, 2021. The film was not discussed at D23, nor was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is slated to premiere on May 7, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder will follow on November 5, 2021, but mum was the word on all three movies at D23 since so much was revealed in July at SDCC.
Today’s two big reveals were of Soul, a new Pixar adventure, and Raya and the Last Dragon, which will be a Disney original. Soul will feature the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Questlove, and Phylicia Rashad. The movie follows the plot that every human being has a soul that is pre-determined for them which is created in the cosmic realm. Concept art for the film was also revealed, which gives a glimpse at the souls themselves and the human beings they occupy.
Awkwafina and Cassie Steele were revealed as voice actors for Raya and the Last Dragon, which is inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia.
“Our world was created by dragons before they left they hid a gift for the people. A powerful but dangerous gift. One that could save an entire kingdom or bring it to an end. The question is what will we find? Hope of destruction?” a voiceover said during a secret clip for the film.
Tons of applause followed after the announcement of both new films, amping fans for more Disney originals. More films are expected to be announced in the future regarding 2021 and 2022 films.