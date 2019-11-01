Every man desperately wants these 7 things in relationships
1. To make you happy.
He may not say how much it wants, but be sure he wants this. Because when you’re miserable, it breaks my head to understand why how to do everything better, that you were again happy. For him the whole world stops when you stop smiling. So when you are unhappy, miserable, and see how he feels, do him a favor and tell me what’s bothering you.
2. So you interested in his interests.
There is nothing makes a man happier than when a girl is interested in his Hobbies. For example, he likes sports and you can’t. But if you see him at least one match, he will be very happy!
3. To do the first step.
Let him know you want him by initiating sex herself. He will feel loved and cherished. Especially if he had a bad day. He may not show it, but he also has complexes, and when you make the first move, his self esteem increases.
4. To you he was appreciated and thanked.
Men also important to compliment. It’s not hard. Especially men like compliments what they are doing or what to focus on. Relations greatly improve, when two people truly appreciate each other.
5. So you gave him the time for yourself.
Men often fear that woman will leave their personal time. So let him know that it is not. When going out with friends, encourage him to meet with his friends.
6. So you believed in it.
You can’t even imagine how hurting your man, when you see only flaws and constantly point out mistakes. He wanted you to believe that he can do whatever he wants. If you don’t believe in him, he will not feel loved.
7. You to respect it.
He wants to feel important to you as a person that has an effect on your decisions. So take into account his opinion, discuss with him important issues. He is the one with whom you share his life, so he deserves your respect.