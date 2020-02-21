Every match winter newbie “Barcelona” will cost the Catalans EUR 1.3 million
Martin Braithwaite
20 February Barcelona officially announced that former club Ukrainian Andrey Lunin – “Leganés” has signed a new player outside the transfer window. They became Martin Braithwaite.
The Catalans paid clausula forward in the amount of 18 million euros.
La Liga has given the club permission to sign one player outside of the transfer period in connection with the injury of winger Ousmane Dembele, who flew to the end of the season.
It is noted that the agent Brathwaite Ali Dursun reached with “Barcelona” the agreement that if a player during the season will not be able to convince the club of his fitness in the summer he can go free agent.
We will add that according to the rules of La Liga, Martin has the right to play for Barca in this season only in domestic competitions.
And given the fact that “blaugranas” flew out of the Cup of the King, so the only Example, until the end of which is 14 rounds.
It turns out that for each match of Braithwaite the Catalans have paid € 1.28 million.
Too expensive, even for the global giants.