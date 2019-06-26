Every third American is crying because of the sale of the house
The results of the study one of the private real estate companies showed that every third resident of the United States is crying because of the sale of the house. About the same time, Americans seem more worried about than the wedding party, parental concerns and dismissal reports Prian.ru.
More than the others crying Millennials – individuals born between 1981 and 1996, as well as parents. While one in five Americans shed tears from housing more than five times.
The study showed that 61% of owners buy a new home during the sale of the old home, so their stress level grows twice.
Most Americans are crying because can’t decide on the final price of housing is concerned about 75% of the population. Another 69% are worried that you will not be able to sell the house at the right time. The other 65% are afraid that their houses do not matter and yet the same people are concerned about the need for repairs for sale of real estate.
