Everyday marriage: more fun comics Israeli Illustrator
October 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Not always married life is an endless array of fun guests, hanging out, intimacy, shopping and so on.
In everyday life comes with many surprises and troubles with which you must also be able to fight.
Israeli Illustrator Yehuda Adi Devir has created a series of comics that illustrate how the usual routine in family life.
Cooking, assembling furniture, extermination of cockroaches, charges for a walk, leaving from work, — all this is depicted in the comic below.
novosti-n.org