Everyday this product will help prevent stroke
July 26, 2019
French scientists came to the conclusion that the consumption of olive oil by a third reduces the risk of stroke in the elderly.
This is due to the ability of olive oil to unclog a blocked artery.
Physicians based on the study of data on 7625 people found that those who consume olive oil, 41% less likely to suffer from strokes.
Interestingly, even among those who consumed olive oil at least a few times in life, the risk to experience a stroke lower than those who never used the oil.
However, olive oil can not only prevent stroke, but also positively affects the organism as a whole. It reduces the risk of developing diabetes, improve cholesterol and obesity.
