Everyone was against my participation in the project: MARUV about the departure of “Tanzu s with a stars”

A surprise to many fans of the show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) is the fifth live project popular singer MARUV, which recently angered the network with a performance in the Moscow metro, and Jay. Their productions have caused a stir in the audience, but they were often criticized by the judges. Only Vlad Yama from the air in the air admired extraordinary couple and said that nothing like this ever seen! However, Catherine Kuchar compared the recent performance MARUV and Jay with a room in a strip club.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” MARUV told me why you were crying in the ending and how he learned to dance in heels.
— Saying a farewell word, you are unable to hold back the tears…
— Of course, I didn’t want to leave the project! Jay had planned to show the audience is still a lot of cool performances. Just in the final was such a sentimental moment that I couldn’t resist. Besides, the main reason for my tears was probably fatigue. Over the last month I have not had time off, had to sleep three or four hours a day. Continuous flights of five to six concerts per week, and preparing to go live.
— What do you think you lacked to stay in the project?
— I suppose I didn’t have enough elementary preparation time. In order to come to grips with the dancing and show drastic results, it was necessary to free up your schedule, remove all touring and doing only training. Unfortunately, I couldn’t afford can. I have responsibility for so many people, I have a big team, and I can’t leave them without work.
— Your last room on the floor Catherine Kuhar was compared to performance in the strip club. What was this dance?
It’s very simple. Recently released film “Strippers”, the girls and I went to the premiere, and we loved it. Thus was born the idea of this dance.
— So the author of all your performances, were you?
I and a team of choreographers: Artem Lazarev, Lena Meshcheryakova, Vitaliy Zagoruiko. But the ideas really come up with myself. Choreographers only helped me hone the technique. Of course, not without the support of the girls from my ballet. As for the dance “patentable” then Jay came up and put it yourself.
— By the way, how went your latex suits?
We recently estimated that in all of my concert costumes for the period of dance shows took 30 meters of latex.
— How long have you learned to dance in such acute and high heels?
— All this I started to learn last year. To learn to feel comfortable in those heels at least a little to master the technique of dance, it took me a month. Next is the concert at the concert, and I increasingly started to feel more confident.
— Nevertheless, the judges, all the while demanding that you finally showed dancing skills…
— As I “showed dancing skills”?!
— All required, except for Vlad the Pits — he was in awe of your performances.
— I think my dance skills have always been at a decent level! Just judge each time demanded from our couple more and more demands on me were higher than the rest of the participants. The judges were more picky — even in comparison with those who have never danced! The judges wanted a more complex setting, more complex rooms. But they may have forgotten that my main occupation is music, and dancing is just my hobby. Although, in fairness, it should be said that I have given this project all my free time. As shown by the hits in YouTube, the audience was delighted with the performances of our pair. But for me they are the most important judges.
— What was the most difficult in learning to dance?
— I think the complexity was not associated with dancing. Difficulties with new styles I have not experienced what I already knew. The most difficult part for me was after the flights, concerts and sleepless night to go to the set, removed, and then to collect things and again to fly further — to the concert. That’s really represented for me a huge problem!
— Usually participants of the “Tanzu s with a stars” lose weight during the project.
— But I’m not thin. Nothing got rid of, because my body has long been accustomed to exercise. For him, everything that had happened in training and the floor, there was stress. This is a common my story is. Although, maybe if I had more time to sleep, I would have lost weight.
— You showed a really great stretch. How long are you?
— In fact, I must admit that I have a medium stretch. I just need to periodically do to not “shaderevent”. Probably muscle memory left from my childhood. Then, I was dancing and sat down on the string, so I have just been too easy.
— What have you dreamed to dance on the project?
I really wanted to dance the tango and hip-hop. But, alas, on this project, my dream is realize. But, you may dance in any other or in their new show.
— I do not regret that agreed to participate in the “Tancah…”?
— No, absolutely! For me it was an interesting experience. I really wanted to try what it’s like to be on the show. Although, I admit, my team was against. All perfectly understood that I have absolutely no time. But we decided to take a chance and try for the fulfillment of my childhood dreams.
