‘Everyone was like’: in Denver, a woman gave birth in solitary confinement, she refused to assist
The network got footage from surveillance cameras, which show that pregnant inmate called for help, but the officers ignored her requests. In the end, she gave birth to a son alone in his cell.
14 July 2018 Diana Sanchez, who was eight months pregnant, was placed in the Denver County jail on charges of identity theft. The medical staff took note of her condition and knew the delivery date.
July 31 Sanchez went into labor. She told the staff that her water broke and began to hurt the stomach — symptoms which pointed to the fact that she’s giving birth. But no one has provided her with medical aid. Instead, within four to five hours Diana “suffered contractions alone in his cell”.
The nurse requested a police van to take Sanchez to the hospital. The officers decided that enough is enough, although he knew that the van won’t move Sanchez, while not fulfill all previous orders on the transport of prisoners, which could take “several hours”.
In less than an hour after her water broke, Sanchez began to scream and call for help. When the nurse reported the situation, she allegedly replied that we had already planned to take the woman to the hospital, so it does not need more medical care.
By 10:42 a.m. video surveillance cameras recorded a scared and distorted face of Diana. Soon, she frantically took off my pants and underwear. The door of her chamber opened, but no one came to help. In a few minutes the light appeared a baby, and only after that the man in surgical gloves entered the chamber. He looked at the baby, gently patting the child’s back several times.
Sanchez and her child were taken to the hospital about 11:15 — more than 30 minutes after birth.
“They endangered my son’s life, said Sanchez in August 2018. — When I got to the hospital, they said I could bleed”.
Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Diana Sanchez filed a lawsuit in U.S. district court in Colorado. The lawsuit alleges that instead of “ensure that Ms. Sanchez could give birth in a safe sanitary and medical conditions, nurses and prison staff callously going about their business for hours, forcing her to endure terrible pain.”
“The pain was indescribable,’ said Sanchez in an interview with KDVR last year, and nobody took it seriously”.
The claim, which as defendants stated the city and County of Denver, the Denver medical center and six employees, was filed a few months later, after the Sheriff of Denver conducted an investigation and declared the innocence involved in the case of prison staff. This result was deeply disappointed by attorney Sanchez Marie Newman.
“It’s just a symbol of how in fact the system is broken,’ said Newman The Washington Post. — They claim that they conducted an investigation, and they came to the conclusion that there is nothing wrong with that, the woman was taken to the hospital and she had to give birth in a dirty and cold cell. It is really incomprehensible”.
Press Secretary of the Sheriff’s Department told The Post that last year’s investigation showed that the officers “took the appropriate action in the circumstances would rules and procedures.” In a subsequent statement, she added: “to make sure nothing like this happens, the Sheriff’s Department of Denver changed its policy to provide immediate transportation of pregnant prisoners during any stage of labor, to the hospital.”
“We sympathize with anyone who is in prison during pregnancy, including Ms. Sanchez,” reads the statement. The Sheriff’s Department noted that at the time of delivery Sanchez was in the medical unit of the prison under the supervision of the staff of the Denver Department of health.
Company Denver Health, which provides medical services in prison, declined to comment, citing “pending consideration of the legal question.”
Newman said he hopes “to achieve a certain degree of responsibility and force the offenders to change their behaviour”. In the lawsuit mentioned several past incidents in which inmates were under the supervision of the staff of the city and County of Denver and the Denver medical center and has not received adequate care. The one case that was settled about 10 years ago, led to the agreement that prison staff are obliged to report emergencies in the medical field and, if not taken any action, you need to call 911, Newman said. If this obligation was fulfilled, experience, experienced Sanchez, could have been avoided.
“I would like to think that companies and people will make the right conclusions, but obviously this is not so,” said the lawyer.