Everything about “fungal diseases”
Medicorum continues to talk about “mushroom disease”. “Fungi” or onychomycosis is called condition which can cause potential pathogens. These States are divided into three main groups — dermatofita, determinavit Candida and mold.
In those countries where the climate is temperate, fungal lesions are often responsible for the fact that there are dermatophytes. In the hot and humid climate onychomycosis cause the infection candidiasis and nedersetting mold.
Musty mushroom — dermatophyte owns Triada: Epidermophyton, Microsporum, Trihophiton. This is the condition when some parts of the human body can affect pathogens which are the causative agents of infectious diseases of dermatofitia.
They can take possession of nail, Horny layer of the epidermis, the hair of the head. The dermatophytes are divided into three types, and each of them is responsible for the occurrence of onychomycosis.
The fungal microorganism Candida albicans is also responsible for the occurrence of onychomycosis, but nail only. From nail infections by these organisms often affects people whose hands are constantly forced to be in the water. From infection stredet not only the nail, but also, and primarily, soft tissue.
Another problem nails can become mold. The appearance of the fungus contribute to such subspecies as Neoscytalidium, Scopulariopsis, and Aspergillus.
The main risk factors of onychomycosis is considered the age of the people who have deteriorating circulation and weakens the protection of the nail, moist environment and limited ventilation.
Fungal diseases can also be transmitted from person to person. Doctors warn you can not wear someone else’s shoes (not to wear reusable shoes in the saunas, bathhouses, saunas and other public places).
In all cases, say dermatologists, it is not necessary to self-medicate. For all forms of Onychomycosis, you should turn to professionals who will prescribe the right treatment.