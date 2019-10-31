Everything is in place: Lesya Nikityuk showed curvy figure in a swimsuit
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who lose weight with burgers, showed sexy figure in a bathing suit. And although outside the autumn, come the first frosts, and even snow begins to fall, the presenter decided to remind of the summer and put a beach photo.
In the photo Lesya Nikityuk posing in a swimsuit, showing beautiful chest and legs.
Network users write that “in this photo, everything perfectly”.
As you know, 19 October the Les nikitiuk turned 32. She started his career in KVN team “Tornado Deluxe”, then became the presenter of the program about travel “heads and tails”. Now on the “New channel” together with Sergey Pritula the program is “Who’s on top”.
Lesya Nikityuk not married, in February 2019 after the long relationship she broke up with her boyfriend.
Recall that recently the TV presenter showed a slim figure on holiday in Egypt.
