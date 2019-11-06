Everything is real: Tina Karol revealed the secret relationship with Dan Balan
Popular singer, host of the show “Tantsi z with a stars” Tina, recently presented a new song “Come to life”, revealed the secret relationship with the famous singer Dan Balan, with whom she has long been credited with a tender relationship. After their duet in a dance show again talking about star novel. Fans say that Balan looked at Carol with a genuine tenderness and adoration.
Tina previously joked, evading a direct answer. In an interview with “FACTS,” the singer told what is really going on between them.
“The song “Home”, which we performed, was specially designed for the “Tanzu s with a stars” — Dan in the image of Count Dracula and I — the white angel. And yet, it is unclear healed Dracula or dragged angel in the mortal world? So let’s see… it was real, the embarrassment, playfulness and intrigue. And how can you play? If it were not the truth — all would have felt false”, — said the singer.
Tina also admitted that in her heart there is only the one man — her son Benjamin.
“My heart is occupied by my son a hundred percent. And there is a small corner, maybe one percent, for inner promises. I’m a girl. My main passion is stage. I’m not a workaholic, not obsessed with his job, I just live by it. This is my love, my fate,” — says the artist. She admits that still loves her late husband Eugene Ogira. But in the future does not rule out marriage.
“Why should anything be denied? But I have no illusions and do not aspire to it”, — assured Tina.
