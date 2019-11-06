‘Everything went like in the movies’: Ukrainians in Silicon valley as a startup for $500 million
Founded by Ukrainians in Silicon valley People.ai for more than three years helps its clients to develop business and increase revenues. The company already estimated at $ 500 million. What’s the secret to the success of the founders of the company told journalists, “voice of America”.
The piece was developed by company intelligence automatiseret a huge part of the company customers. The program accompanies each sale from start to finish, checks the productivity and gives advice on how to sign the contract. It saves customers from 20% to 30% of the time.
“It sounds like magic, but it is actually no magic there. When the company becomes a client, we connect to their systems of communication — calls, email, calendar — keep track of all that happens” — said the chief engineer of the company Andrey Akselrod.
The idea was born over 3 years ago the Ukrainian Oleg Roginskaya.
“Oleg was found with his friend Kevin Makhawi. They talked and at the end of the conversation, Gavin wrote a check when there was nothing more. He wrote, I do not remember, 100-150 thousand dollars, signed and gave it to Oleg and said, “Start a company”,” recalls Axelrod.
And then everything was like in the movies. “Oleg has rented a house and gathered there a few engineers, the Ukrainians were there too, and thus was born People.ai”.
Now the company employs 150 people in 5 offices in San Francisco (CA), Kiev (Ukraine), new York (NY), Los Angeles (CA) and London (UK).
“Here I feel good. This unique company created through talented people, who have gathered here. We have a lot of not only talented engineers, but also people who work with customers and can clearly explain the value of our product,” says employee Alex.
Among engineers in the office, a lot of Ukrainians. The company is profitable to have an office in Kiev and to bring specialists from Ukraine.
“Why is it hard to hire in Silicon valley? So much competition. Many huge companies such as Facebook, Google, they’re taking people.”
Ostap of Korkuna before work in People.ai worked at Facebook, came to Silicon valley 10 years ago, thanks to the participation in the Olympic games programmers, which is where he was noticed.
“Facebook is looking for talent and looking for promising programmers around the world. Even in the United States and in Silicon valley to find experts is not so simple. Just the year 2009 was the first year when Facebook started to look for people around the world and I was one of the first Ukrainians who came to the company,” says Korkuna.
Almost 10 years of work on the giant Facebook tired Ostap and he decided to develop in a different direction.
“I picked out 4 companies that offered me a job. There was a very different companies — from small startups to giants. And I still chose the smallest, as it then seemed, and so I think still, the most interesting is the People.ai”, — said Korkuna.
In Ukraine there are a lot of experts, but they lack communication skills with clients.
“We have many competent engineers who have very poor communication skills — they do not know how to present the product,” said Axelrod.
Despite this People.ai plans to expand the office in Ukraine, as the company opens an office in Canada.