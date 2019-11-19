Everything you need to know about the impeachment of trump: the face, the stakes and forecasts
Complaint an anonymous informant turned into the investigation on the case concerning the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump, involving in this process dozens of people on both sides of the Atlantic ocean and creating a direct threat to the presidency of the American leader. What is the impeachment, it is associated with the removal of the President from the White house, who participates in the current process and how will it all end?
Impeachment does not mean automatic removal of the President from office, explains Business Insider. The impeachment process can be considered something similar to a criminal process. The house of representatives, as the Grand jury gathers evidence, hears testimony, and drafts of impeachment — or allegations against the President.
If the majority of the Chamber votes to convict the President, the Senate conducts a trial where both sides present their case, and the senators act as jurors. If two-thirds of the senators vote for conviction of the President on the charges brought by the house, the President is removed from office.
How America got to this point? What might happen next? Let’s try to understand.
What happens: explained in 60 seconds
In early September in an anonymous complaint filed by the intelligence officer said that in a series of events, culminating in a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky 25 Jul, trump used the “power of his office to attract the intervention of a foreign state” in the elections in the US in 2020.”
The complaint details that after a few days after trump was detained by the military aid package to Ukraine worth nearly $ 400 million, the US President used the conversation with Zelensky, to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate the actions of former us Vice-President Joe Biden and his son hunter.
Hunter Biden was on the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019. Trump and his allies have accused Biden to use his power as Vice-President in order to encourage Ukraine to dismiss the Prosecutor who investigated the case Burisma, and to protect the hunter.
The complaint was confirmed by brief notes of the White house about the call July 25 by White house officials and affidavits of several professional diplomats and national security.
Several diplomats under oath testified that the administration trump correlated military assistance to Ukraine with a public announcement Zelensky on the investigation Burisma and discredited conspiracy theories, according to which Ukraine has interfered in the elections of 2016 in favor of Hillary Clinton.
Key actors
Here are the key person associated with the impeachment, by groups.
White house officials:
- President Donald trump, who asked Zelensky to provide him a “service” associated with the investigation of Burisma and the election of 2016.
- Vice-President Mike Pence, of which trump is used as a channel for further transmission of the message to Ukraine that it needed to investigate corruption, to get the support of the United States.
- Jennifer Williams, a state Department official assigned to the office of the Vice President, who listened to the conversation on July 25 and testified before Congress.
- Mick Mulvany, acting head of the White house, which at the press briefing undermined the protection of impeachment trump, confirming that the administration refused to help in exchange for investigation on the server of the Democratic national Committee.
- Pat Cipollone, the lawyer of the White house and the first line of legal protection for the White house against the investigation of impeachment.
- Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, expert for Eastern Europe at the national security Council, which listened to the conversation of July 25, and expressed concern about it to his superiors.
Current and former administration officials trump:
- Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who also, on 25 July called in Ukraine. Pompeo also accused that he had misrepresented his involvement in this case and obstructed the investigation in Congress.
- John Bolton, former national security adviser, who reportedly pushed the idea of assistance to Ukraine for investigation. He may soon testify before Congress.
- Former senior Director national security Council for Eurasian and Russian Affairs Fiona hill, who testified to Congress on efforts to exert pressure on Ukraine with the purpose of the investigations in the case of Biden.
- Attorney General William Barr, who trump confused in the investigation of impeachment, asking Ukraine to cooperate with Barr in the investigation of corruption and asked Barra to hold a press conference, trump’s cleansing from sin.
- The head of the Department of energy Rick Perry, which trump tried to blame for calling to Ukraine. Perry is going to leave the administration at the end of this year.
Intelligence officials:
- Acting Director of National intelligence Joseph Maguire, who conveyed the statement to Congress and was the first witness to publicly testify about its contents.
- Michael Atkinson, the inspector General of the intelligence community, which the claimant had originally filed a complaint.
- An anonymous informant.
Current and former diplomats:
- Kurt Volker, former US special envoy to Ukraine, who testified to Congress about the extent of participation of private counsel to trump Rudy Giuliani in the Saga of trump-Ukraine.
- Gordon Sandland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, appointee trump, who showed that the pressure on Ukraine to investigate Bidens was “insidious” and, at least improper, if not illegal.
- Bill Taylor, the acting Ambassador in Ukraine, a Vietnam veteran and career diplomat, who gave Congress a key witness that he had “a clear understanding” that “money for security will not come up until” Zelensky “will not assume the obligation to conduct the investigation.”
- Marie Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine, a professional diplomat, gave convincing evidence that trump and Giuliani ousted her from office because she had interfered with their efforts to force Ukraine to investigate the case of Biden.
The Ukrainian side:
- President Vladimir Zelensky, was first elected to the presidency a former comedian who became a Ukrainian leader in April this year.
- Viktor Shokin Yuri Lutsenko, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, who participated in the investigation of Burisma Holdings.
Members Of Congress:
- A member of the house of representatives Adam Schiff, Chairman of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives responsible for the investigation of impeachment, questioning witnesses and holding hearings.
- The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi, who is heading up the investigation of impeachment in the House of representatives recently called for a vote on the resolution, to formalise the terms of the public phase of the investigation.
- The majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, who determines the agenda of the court of impeachment in the Senate.
Other:
- Former us Vice-President Joe Biden, presidential candidate from the Democratic party of 2020, which dealt with the relations of the USA and Ukraine in the Obama administration.
- Hunter Biden, the eldest son of Joe Biden, who has served on the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019.
- Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump, who was unofficial envoy to the Ukraine and became involved with various diplomats in their efforts to demand that Ukraine was investigating the case of Biden and 2016 elections. Now it is in the center of a Federal investigation.
- Leo Parnassus and Igor Fruman, two business partners Giuliani, who recently was convicted of violations of Federal campaign Finance in connection with their lobbying work in Ukraine. Parnas is cooperating with the investigation of impeachment.
Betting developments
An appeal to a foreign government for financial assistance to campaign not only unprecedented by the President of the United States, but might even violate the laws on campaign financing, implying a ban on receiving contributions for campaign or aid from foreign citizens.
If trump really has used military aid as a bargaining chip, as evidenced by many of the officials under oath, it could also be prosecuted on charges of extortion, bribery and misappropriation of taxpayers ‘ money.
The white house and the administration trump also refused to implement many aspects of the investigation and tried to block the testimony on the part of many administration officials, which means that Trump can be charged with obstructing Congress.
In addition to the immediate threat to Trump and those in his “orbit”, the scandal with Ukraine could have long-term geopolitical implications that will last for years to come.
Ukraine is heavily dependent on us military assistance to defend against invasion from Russia. Ukraine was involved in a war with Russia, an opponent of the United States, in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Peninsula of Crimea.
In his speech to Congress, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, expert for Eastern Europe at the national security Council, expressed concern about military and political consequences of the fact that the administration refuses to Ukraine in aid.
Bill Taylor, the acting Ambassador in Ukraine, also showed that the US refuses to aid and signaling a smaller support of Ukraine may push Russia to more aggressive military action and to contribute to the further destabilization of the region.
Possible results
On 31 October the House of representatives voted for the adoption of a formal decision detailing the conditions and parameters of its investigation. But the process is still at the stage of establishing the facts, hearing the testimony and reviewing the documents related to the investigation.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives, Committee on foreign Affairs of the house of representatives and the Committee on oversight and government reform.
The impeachment process traditionally begins in the Judiciary Committee of the house, which is articles of impeachment based on the results of the investigation.
The house of representatives has not determined whether it will limit the scope of the investigation to the allegations filed in the complaint and confirmed by officers of the administration, or to include articles related obstacle to congressional investigations.
If the Committee adopts articles of impeachment, they conduct a full plenary session of the house and require a simple majority — 218. The participants can vote for each article separately, which means that trump can be subjected to impeachment for some items but not others.
For example, President bill Clinton tried to subject to impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice, but he was acquitted of the charges in a separate article about the perjury and allegations of malpractice. In January 1999, the Senate acquitted Clinton on both charges.
For removing trump from the post two-thirds of the Senate — 67 members — must vote to convict him and subject to impeachment. Currently, the Senate consists of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independent senators who hold meetings with the Democrats.
If trump will not be subjected to impeachment, or will be, but without accountability in the Senate, he will remain at his post, and the American people will re-elect him or vote for another candidate in 2020.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- On 24 September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- On 25 September the US State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 26 September an anonymous tipster said in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- On 28 September the special envoy of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned.
- On 3 October it became known that the level of approval of the President of the United States Donald trump has risen to 49 percent — the highest rate in 2019.
- On October 7 the President of the United States has demanded the “immediate impeachment” of the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The White house accused her of “serious crimes and misdemeanors, and possibly treason”.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. It became known that on that day they looked 13.8 million Americans.
- On 15 November the Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives passed the second public hearing as part of an investigation on the possible impeachment of U.S. President Donald trump by ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
- On November 20, the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives during the third public hearing was made by Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.