‘Evil must be punished’: missing mother from Florida and her four children found dead
The Sheriff’s office Marion County says that Michael Jones had led investigators to the remains of the mother and four children.
“We were hoping to find them somewhere to live,” said woods at a press conference.
“But everything pointed to murder. When he reported this, our office started to operate, immediately sent investigators, conducting interrogations,” he added.
It is believed that Michael Jones killed all five victims in his home in Florida, among them: Casey Jones, Cameron Bowers, 10 years; Preston Bowers, 5 years; Mercalli Jones, 2 years; and Aiany Jones, 1 year.
“Detectives believe that he kept the body at home and in the van for several weeks and then moved them in Brantley County, Georgia”, — said the Sheriff’s office on a post in Facebook.
The mother’s body from Central Florida, which was last seen a few weeks ago, and her four children were found in Georgia, said on Monday law enforcement officers of Florida.
The body of Casey Jones was found after her husband, 38-year-old Michael Wayne Jones, got into an accident in Brantley County, said the Sheriff Marion County in Facebook. According to Sheriff Billy woods, he informed the County of Brantley that the body of Casey Jones was in the van that he was driving.
In his post on Facebook he stated that the prosecution in the arrest of Michael Jones was charged for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Casey Jones.
“As a father, as a parent, it breaks my heart,’ said woods. — As Sheriff, it Angers me.”
He added: “All we need to know he’s evil. Evil must pay for Odell. Everything is clear and simple.”