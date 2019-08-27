Ewan McGregor to star in crime drama “Cake for birthday”
Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer and Shiloh Fernandez will star in a crime drama called “the cake for the birthday” (“The Birthday Cake”). The movie will be the directorial debut of Jim Gianopulos who collaborated with Miley Cyrus, with kid Cudi, and AAP Rocky.
As reports the Hollywood Reporter, Fernandez will play a character named Giovanni, who, continuing the family tradition, brings cake to the home of his uncle Angelo (Kilmer) to the tenth anniversary of the death of his father. This night he witnesses a murder and learns the truth about what really happened to his father.
The plot is based on an original story by Giannopoulos, who co-wrote the script along with Fernandez and Diomedes Raoul Bermúdez. The film also will star Lorraine Bracco, Ashley Benson and David mazouz, production will begin in new York in the fall of 2019.