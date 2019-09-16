Ex-boyfriend Charlize Theron arrested
46-year-old ex-lover of actress Charlize Theron Stuart Townsend was arrested for domestic violence during an argument with his wife Agatha by Araya. Irish actor could not cope with the emotions and the quarrel escalated into a fight, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
So the fight gained momentum, I had to intervene with local police. The source also told the publication that the neighbors on the ground loud screams were heard from the house Hollywood stars, the police were called Santa Monica. Local.
The militiamen arrived on the scene just when the family quarrel was at its peak, the excited spouses had barely to break it up. After questioning the guards managed to find out that the cause of the fight was a verbal altercation. According to the victim, Stuart held her hands, despite her pleas to let go.
Now the actor is arrested and will soon stand trial for the offense. Note that he had previously been convicted of domestic violence. Note that Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend have been together for almost 10 years and still are in friendly relations.